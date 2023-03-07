Push to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok moves ahead in Congress

RESTRICT Act will comprehensively address threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries

07 March,2023 06:35 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - On Monday, two U.S. senators said their efforts to combat foreign technology threats were progressing. On Tuesday, they plan to introduce legislation that would give President Joe Biden's administration new authority to impose restrictions on the Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other apps that might be security risks.

The administration is "working with Congress," a White House official told Reuters, but she would not confirm whether the administration will support the Senate's proposal.

Because to concerns that user data may get into the hands of the Chinese government and jeopardise Western security interests, TikTok has come under growing assault. On March 23, TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to testify before Congress.

Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act is the name of the legislation, which, according to Warner's office, will "comprehensively address the ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries, such as TikTok," will be introduced.

According to a source briefed on the situation for Reuters, the administration has offered suggestions on the senators' draught legislation. The White House would not confirm if it will support the Senate's legislation.

Data security measures have been under discussion between TikTok and CFIUS for more than two years. TikTok denied claims of espionage and claimed to have invested more than $1.5 billion in strict data security measures.

