Brace yourself for amazing features of latest WhatsApp update

Technology Technology Brace yourself for amazing features of latest WhatsApp update

Brace yourself for amazing features of latest WhatsApp update

04 March,2023 05:55 pm

(Web Desk) - Meta-owned WhatsApp is known for providing a safe and smooth experience for users who want to share pictures, videos, or documents.



Recently, the instant messaging app has introduced a new feature that will be welcomed by users who previously had difficulty sharing large files with their contacts.



According to WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks app updates, WhatsApp is releasing an in-app banner that will allow users to share documents up to 2GB in size. This feature is being rolled out for beta testers through the Google Play Beta Program and will bring their version up to 2.23.5.11.



The new "document banner" will make it easier for users to share large files with their contacts. As shown in a screenshot, the banner will appear in the document explorer to inform users of the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size. This banner will be especially useful for users who were not aware of this feature and encourage them to try it out.



With this update, WhatsApp becomes a more viable alternative for sending large files. While this feature was previously available to some beta testers, it is now being rolled out to more users.