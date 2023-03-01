EU regulators extend deadline for Microsoft, Activision deal to April 25

01 March,2023 10:23 pm

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision (ATVI.O) to April 25, according to a European Commission filing on Wednesday.

The Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard deal in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent (0700.HK) and Sony (6758.T) but has encountered regulatory hurdles in Europe, Britain and the United States.

It is expected to offer remedies to the EU competition enforcer soon.