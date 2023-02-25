Google's decision to ban news content worst mistake, says Canadian PM

Google's decision to ban news content worst mistake, says Canadian PM

I’m amazed that Google chose to block Canadians from news rather than rewarding journalists, Trudeau

25 February,2023 06:57 am

TORONTO (Reuters) - In response to a government measure that would require the internet giant to pay publishers in Canada for news material, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, said on Friday that Alphabet Google's decision to ban news content was a worst mistake."

Google announced this week that it was trying limiting access to news for select Canadian users as a possible retort to the Trudeau government's anticipated "Online News Act."

Speaking to reporters in Toronto, Trudeau said he was "bothered" by the censoring of Canadian news.

It genuinely amazes me that Google has chosen to block Canadians from getting news rather than rewarding journalists for their labor, he added.

I believe it is a bad error, and I am aware that Canadians want journalists to be fairly compensated for their efforts.

Facebook has also voiced worries about the law and issued a warning that it may be required to impose restrictions on news-sharing on its site.

The regulations are intended to support the Canadian journalism business, which has asked for regulation of digital companies due to increasing financial losses as Facebook and Google progressively increase their market share of internet advertising revenue.

The plan from Ottawa is comparable to a groundbreaking law that Australia approved in 2021 and that, like Australia's, led to threats from Google and Facebook to limit their services. After a number of legislative changes, both ultimately reached agreements with Australian media businesses.

