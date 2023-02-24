Google accused of destroying evidence in antitrust action by US DoJ

Google neglected to immediately revoke automated, permanent deletion of employee chat logs, DoJ

24 February,2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As part of the government's antitrust complaint over Google's search business, US Justice Department prosecutors have claimed that Google deleted internal corporate correspondence and have urged a federal judge to censure the corporation.

In a court document that was unsealed on Thursday in a federal court in Washington, the DOJ claimed that Google had neglected to immediately revoke a rule that permitted the automated, permanent deletion of employee chat logs.

According to the authorities, Google "falsely" informed the United States in 2019 that "auto-deletion" had been discontinued and chat interactions were being preserved as required by a federal court regulation overseeing electronically stored information.

The DOJ requested that a hearing be held so that the court could consider the best punishment.

In a statement released on Thursday, Google "strongly" denied the accusations made by the DOJ. A spokesman stated, "Our staff have diligently worked for years to address questions and disputes." In one case alone, Google provided almost 4 million papers, and it has produced millions more for authorities all around the world, according to Google.

The DOJ chose not to respond.

When a judge discovers a breach of the court's rules, the consequences may include limitations on what a party may say during the trial, an order striking a court document, or a monetary fine.

The underlying accusations that Google misused its dominance in the internet search business have been refuted by Google.

The DOJ's request for penalties is at least the second time the government has tried to penalise Google in this matter.

The DOJ claimed that Google improperly withheld internal papers from antitrust investigators on the pretext that they were shielded by the attorney-client privilege last year. Google refuted the claim.

In April 2022, the judge decided against imposing penalties on Google for actions taken before the lawsuit was filed in 2020.

In September, the matter is scheduled to go to trial.

