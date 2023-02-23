Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

We're evaluating few possible product solutions to Bill C-18, says Google spokesman

23 February,2023 07:34 am

(Reuters) - Google is testing to restrict access to news material for some Canadian customers as a possible countermeasure to the government's online news law.

The Liberal government of Justin Trudeau unveiled House of Commons Bill C-18, the "Online News Act," in April. This legislation outlined regulations that would compel Google and platforms like Facebook and Meta's Facebook to enter into commercial agreements and compensate news publishers for their content.

"We're evaluating a few possible product solutions to Bill C-18, which will only affect a tiny portion of Canadian consumers. Each year, we conduct countless tests to evaluate any prospective Search adjustments "According to a Google spokesman who talked to Reuters via email.

Using Meta's playbook is disheartening, according to a spokesman for Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who also asserted that Canadians won't be frightened.

"We passed the Internet News Act because we believe that Canadians should have access to reputable, fact-based local and national news. More openness and accountability from tech companies to Canadians is required "the spokesperson stated.

Facebook issued a warning last year that it would restrict the distribution of news information on its platform in Canada due to worries about legislation that would require digital platforms to compensate news publishers.

According to a government study, a comparable Australian rule, which went into force in March 2021 after negotiations with major internet companies resulted in a temporary shutdown of Facebook news feeds in the nation, has generally succeeded.

In order to compensate for the financial losses it has incurred over the years that Facebook and Google have been progressively increasing their market share of advertising, Canada's news media business has pushed back against Facebook and requested stronger regulation of digital corporations from the government.

Since 2008, more than 450 Canadian news organisations have shut down, with 64 of those happening in the previous two years.

