10Pearls brings Artificial Intelligence summit to Islamabad

21 February,2023 08:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Digital Development Company, 10Pearls on Tuesday announced the opening of registrations for its upcoming Artificial Intelligence conference to be held on February 25 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.



As per a press release by the company, the first AI summit was organised in 2019 with the purpose of disseminating the most recent advancements in AI, acknowledging the originality of budding entrepreneurs, and facilitating discussions with top-tier local and international experts.

It further stated that said entrance will be free, while masses can also register for the conference on its website. More than 30 speakers are participating in this year’s summit which will include panel discussions and workshops, added the statement.



Three-panel discussions are scheduled to take place at the AI summit, including AI Disruption in the Startup Ecosystem, Explainable AI & Healthcare 5.0, and GPT-3: Navigating the Crossroads of Technology and Humanity.



According to Syeda Sana Hussain, the Senior Director of People and Programs at 10Pearls, the AI summit serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering discussions on cognitive technologies, highlighting AI-based innovations, and creating a network of peers and mentors who share similar interests.