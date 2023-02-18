Musk's old video about internet future goes viral

18 February,2023 07:07 pm

(Web Desk) – An old interview of Twitter CEO, SpaceX owner, and tech mogul Elon Musk has went viral where he can be seen discussing his views on the future of the internet.



The footage from 1998 showcases Musk's early insights on how the internet will revolutionize modern communication. Musk's predictions, made almost two decades ago, highlight the significance of the internet in today's world. In response to the viral clip, Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, shared a reply on Twitter.



The video was shared by the Twitter handle called Tesla Owners Silicon Valley. “@elonmusk [Elon Musk] explains the internet back in the day,” they tweeted as they shared the video.



On the other hand, It didn't take long for the post to capture Elon Musk's attention. “Whoa, ancient times! When was that?” he wrote in response to the video.

