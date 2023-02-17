Tesla to recall 362,000 US vehicles to update Self Driving software

US regulators warned on Thursday against inadequate traffic regulations that could result in accidents

17 February,2023 04:02 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Following a warning from American regulators on Thursday that the driver assistance system did not adequately follow traffic safety regulations and could result in accidents, Tesla announced that it would recall 362,000 US vehicles in order to update its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software.

The Tesla software, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "increases the danger of an accident by allowing a vehicle to violate speed limits or proceed through intersections in an illegal or unexpected manner."

Tesla claimed there have been no reported injuries or fatalities that may be connected to the recall problem, but it will offer a free over-the-air (OTA) software upgrade. 18 warranty claims, according to the carmaker.

Tesla stock reduced losses to close Thursday's trading session down 0.4% at $213.46. It was one of the equities that were traded the most on US markets.

For Tesla's driver assistance technology, which is under increasing regulatory and public scrutiny, this is a new setback. Elon Musk, the CEO, has frequently fallen short of his own goals to develop self-driving technology, which he has billed as a major moneymaker.

The recall occurs less than two weeks before the business's investor day on March 1, when Elon Musk is anticipated to highlight the EV manufacturer's use of artificial intelligence and its aspirations to broaden its vehicle selection.

While Tesla's Autopilot function helps the driver steer, accelerate, and brake for other cars and pedestrians in its lane, the firm claims FSD is a more sophisticated technology "intended to give more active guiding and assisted driving" while the driver is actively in control of the vehicle.

For "access to our FSD features, internet connectivity, free Supercharging programs, and over-the-air software upgrades largely on automobile sales," Tesla reported having $2.9 billion in deferred revenue by the end of 2022.

The carmaker could not be reached right away for comment, but Musk claimed on Twitter that it is "anachronistic and just flat incorrect" to refer to an over-the-air software update as a "recall."

Using FSD Beta software, which may have allowed some models to execute "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at particular crossings, Tesla recalled over 54,000 American vehicles last year, according to the NHTSA. This posed a safety concern.

According to Tesla and NHTSA, FSD's enhanced driving capabilities do not render the vehicles driverless and still require the attention of the driver.