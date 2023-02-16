Twitter allows cannabis advertisements

It’ll allow cannabis businesses to advertise until appropriate licenses had gone through its approval process.

(Reuters) - Twitter became the first social media site to let cannabis businesses to advertise their brands and goods in the United States.

The firm previously restricted advertising to CBD topical goods produced from hemp, while Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all have a "no cannabis advertising policy" since marijuana is still illegal on the federal level.

Although 21 states have already approved the selling of recreational cannabis, more are going in that direction.

Twitter stated that it would allow cannabis businesses to advertise so long as they had the appropriate licenses, had gone through its approval process, only targeted the regions where they had operating licenses, and most crucially, would not target anybody under the age of 21.

The multistate cannabis and medicinal marijuana business Cresco Labs declared that this was a "quite significant triumph for legal cannabis marketers."

The majority of marijuana businesses embraced Twitter's proposed improvements right away. On Wednesday, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. already began a multistate campaign on the site.

According to Kate Lynch of Curaleaf, the largest cannabis business operating in the US, "this development speaks to rising acceptance of cannabis as a mainstream health category, and we are confident it will act as a catalyst for other social media platforms to follow suit."

The U.S. cannabis sector exhibited symptoms of stalling in the face of regulatory and economic hurdles, like as dropping prices and an illicit market stealing its clients, after seeing a sales spike during the early stages of the epidemic.

Curaleaf recently eliminated the majority of its operations in three U.S. states and reduced its personnel by 10%.

