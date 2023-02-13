Apple supplier Salcomp to boost Indian workforce to 25,000

13 February,2023 01:43 pm

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to Apple (AAPL.O), is planning to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next three years, a company executive said on Monday.

"China Plus One strategy is at its peak at this moment ... The whole supply chain is now kind of looking at an alternative. And India is poised to be one of the best alternatives," said Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp Manufacturing India.

"It's time to really diversify and decluster supply chain beyond China."

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to the iPhone maker, is also setting up a housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people, said Gendham.

Salcomp, which currently employs about 12,000 people in Chennai with 85% of them being women, had reached an agreement in 2019 to take over a facility, formerly owned by Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE), in the southern Indian city of Chennai and started operations in 2020.

Foxconn (2317.TW), another Apple supplier, also plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, Reuters had reported last year.

Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers: Foxconn and Pegatron (4938.TW) in Tamil Nadu; and Wistron (3231.TW) in nearby Karnataka state.

JP Morgan analysts estimated last year that Apple may make one of four iPhones in India by 2025, and 25% of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, will be manufactured outside China by 2025 from 5% currently.