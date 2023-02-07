China's 'Ernie Bot' testing will finish by March
Technology
Baidu plans to launch service as stand alone application that will be included in its search engine later
BEIJING (Reuters) - Baidu Inc, the largest search engine in China, said on Tuesday that internal testing of the ChatGPT-inspired project "Ernie Bot" will be finished in March.
Baidu wants to introduce an artificial intelligence chatbot service like to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to Reuters last week.
Baidu plans to launch the service as a stand-alone application and eventually include it into its search engine, Reuters stated quoting a source.