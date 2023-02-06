Twitter Blue coming soon to Pakistan

(Web Desk) - Twitter subscription services also called Twitter Blue will soon be available for Pakistani users as well.

Some Pakistani users have seen the Twitter Blue icon on the sidebar in the platform’s Web version.

When one clicks the icon, a window appears explaining the feature that is offered if a subscription is bought, including:

A blue checkmark (tick) next to the user’s name

Can post longer videos

New features will be introduced first

Can edit Tweet

NFT profile pictures can be used

1080p (HD) quality video upload

Although the feature has not been officially introduced in Pakistan yet, the payment schedule has not been shared.

Twitter Blue service is available in 12 countries including the United States of America (USA).

It is possible that this new service will soon be available in Pakistan as well.

The desktop version of the app can be bought for a price of $8 (Rs2,200) and the iOS and Android versions have to pay more than $11 (Rs3,000) to get access to all the new features.

To mention that the owner of this app Elon Musk unveiled this service in November 2022 but soon there was a rush of fake celebrity and institution accounts with blue ticks, hence the services were disbanded.

Later on, the same services were offered with slight changes in December 2022.