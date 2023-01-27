Tesla and insurers taking different approaches to avoid high repair costs

We want to minimize repairing cost, Musk cites changes to vehicle design and software

(Reuters) - Repair costs for Tesla Inc. s electric vehicles are so high that the carmaker and insurers are taking quite different approaches to the problem.

Tesla s CEO Elon Musk claims that the company is making design and software adjustments to its cars to reduce maintenance costs and insurance charges.

Meanwhile, insurance companies are writing off low-mileage Tesla Model Ys involved in collisions and selling them at salvage auctions since many of them are too expensive to fix.

Musk said that premiums from third-party insurance firms "in certain circumstances were unacceptably expensive" and that the EV maker s insurance arm was exerting pressure on those carriers by providing reduced rates to Tesla customers. Musk made these remarks during Tesla s fourth-quarter earnings call.

Musk also said "we want to minimize the cost of repairing a Tesla if it s in a collision," citing changes to vehicle design and software.

"It s amazing how little modifications in the bumper s design and the availability of spare components needed for accident repair have such a significant impact on the repair cost," he added. Most collisions are fairly minor—a damaged fender or a scrape on the car s side.

A request for more comments received no response from Tesla.

The demand, which Musk claims is far outpacing the company s capacity to create, does not appear to have been affected by Tesla s reputation for pricey vehicle repairs so far.

In August 2019, Tesla announced the creation of its own insurance subsidiary, with rates up to 30% cheaper than rivals.