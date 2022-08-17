TikTok to clamp down on paid political posts by influencers ahead of U.S. midterms

17 August,2022 03:58 pm

(Reuters) - TikTok will work to prevent content creators from posting paid political messages on the short-form video app, as part of its preparation for the U.S. midterm election in November, the company said on Wednesday.



Critics and lawmakers accuse TikTok and rival social media companies including Meta Platforms (META.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) of doing too little to stop political misinformation and divisive content from spreading on their apps. read more



While TikTok has banned paid political ads since 2019, campaign strategists have skirted the ban by paying influencers to promote political issues. [nL1N2HH1NQ

The company seeks to close the loophole by hosting briefings with creators and talent agencies to remind them that posting paid political content is against TikTok’s policies, said Eric Han, TikTok’s head of U.S. safety, during a briefing with reporters.



He added that internal teams, including those that work on trust and safety, will monitor for signs that creators are being paid to post political content, and the company will also rely on media reports and outside partners to find violating posts.



"We saw this as an issue in 2020," Han said. "Once we find out about it ... we will remove it from our platform."

TikTok broadcast its plan following similar updates from Meta and Twitter.



Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said Tuesday it will restrict political advertisers from running new ads a week before the election, an action it also took in 2020.



Last week, Twitter said it planned to revive previous strategies for the midterm election, including placing labels in front of some misleading tweets and inserting reliable information into timelines to debunk false claims before they spread further online. Civil and voting rights experts said the plan was not adequate to prepare for the election.