Twitter down in Pakistan

Technology Technology Twitter down in Pakistan

Twitter down in Pakistan

14 July,2022 05:33 pm

(Web Desk) - Users across Pakistan are facing trouble accessing the microblogging site Twitter, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

People have been unable to log in to their accounts, meaning they also can t post or view any tweets.