KSA uses robots to distribute Holy Qur'an to pilgrims at Grand Mosque

14 July,2022 02:38 pm

MECCA (Dunya News) - Roboting, a newly-introduced state-of-the-art service, has been launched at the Grand Mosque this year to distribute holy book of Qur’an to worshippers as they finish their Hajj journey in Mecca.

Giving an account on the device, Undersecretary of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for the Guiding Affairs of the Grand Mosque Badr Bin Abdullah Al-Firaih said the robot, which easily finds its way through the crowds, weighs 59 kgs with a controllable speed of 1.2 - 5 m/second and a capacity of ten kgs, reported SPA.

Earlier, robots were seen distributing the holy Zamzam water to pilgrims in the Grand Mosque of Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.