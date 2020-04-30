PTA decreases charges of per minute call on mobile phone

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), on Friday announced to decrease the price of per minute call on mobile phones.

According to the details, the price of outgoing call was decreased from Rs0.70 to Rs0.50 per minute whereas the decrease in call prices was announced after discussion with Telecommunication Industry.

It is pertinent to mention here that by availing the new services, the PTA customers will be able to get benefit of numerous mobile phone offers where the decrease in call rate will also be proved beneficial for market.