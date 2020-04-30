Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for users worldwide

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Social networking services Facebook, Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp are all experiencing issues for users worldwide, including in Pakistan.

According to the media reports, Facebook and Instagram are both inaccessible, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable

WhatsApp messages aren’t being sent or received, and users of Facebook’s main services (Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp) have headed to Twitter to share that they’re having issues.

Facebook Inc, which owns and operates all three services, did not issue any comment on the disruption.

While the company didn’t reveal the exact reason for the outage, it did assert it was a technical issue. Facebook s communications executive Andy Stone has tweeted this afternoon to say the social media giant is aware of the current issues and is "working to get things back to normal."

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," he wrote on Twitter. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

The official Twitter account for the Facebook App has put out the same message as Mr Stone. Representatives for Instagram and WhatsApp are yet to issue any further update on their outages.