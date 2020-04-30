Nintendo switch OLED Model gets an upgraded screen

(Web Desk) - Nintendo has unveiled its long-rumoured upgrade to the Switch, with a new model featuring a larger, better screen.

The Switch OLED Model s main feature is its OLED screen - a technology which offers deeper blacks and better colours than most LCD screens like those on the original Switch.

It will launch on 8 October, costing £50/$50 more than the current model.

But the new revision does not feature some of the rumoured improvements fans may have expected.

The so-called "Switch Pro" was widely expected by some to be announced ahead of or at this year s E3 gaming event in June.

Despite attempts by Nintendo to downplay expectations, some rumours suggested the new model would feature more processing power and advanced processing technology which would drastically improve its graphical power.