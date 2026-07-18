Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in 2nd T20 to level series

BULAWAYO (Web Desk) - Bangladesh's chance to win a series at least in one format in Zimbabwe tour is still alive after they put a stellar show in both batting and bowling to outclass Zimbabwe by 34 runs in the second T20 International game at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo Friday.

The victory leveled the three-match series 1-1 after Bangladesh had lost the opening match by 32 runs. The decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Bangladesh are yet to win a series during the current tour of Zimbabwe, having earlier suffered an innings and 85-run defeat in the one-off Test before losing the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Saif Hasan hit half-centuries as Bangladesh compiled a hefty 186-5, a total that was well defended by the bowlers.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, the only change of Bangladesh from the previous game, led the charge with his career-best 4-26 while off-spinner Mahedi Hasan returned figures of 3-24 to help the side bowl Zimbabwe out for 152 in 19.4 overs.

Facing a must-win situation, Bangladesh's much-criticised batting unit responded impressively. Tanzid struck a 44 ball-58 while Saif made 55 off 45 to give the side a start to savour after Zimbabwe sent Bangladesh in to bat first.

Zimbabwe captain hoped to use the early moisture to unsettle Bangladesh but the calculated aggression from Tanzid and Saif ruined his plan. Saif though struggled and survived five times before being out on 55, an innings laced with eight fours and one six.

Raza dismissed Saif to break the partnership but by then the duo added 120 runs, the second highest opening stand for Bangladesh only behind Rony Talukdar and Liton Das's 124 against Ireland in Chattogram in 2023.

However, this was third best partnership for Bangladesh for any wicket.

Saif's dismissal distracted Tanzid also from his concentration as he was removed by Richard Ngarava in the next over after scoring 58, featuring six fours and three sixes.

Ngarava also sent back captain Towhid Hridoy (6) in that over before Brad Evans got rid of Parvez Hossain Emon (1) in the next over, reeling Bangladesh to 137-4 as they lost four wickets for 15 runs.

However, Yasir Ali and Mohammad Saifuddin provided the finishing flourish with a 19 ball-45 run partnership for the unbeaten sixth wicket that lifted Bangladesh to a competitive total.

Yasir remained unbeaten on 22 from 12 balls, while Saifuddin blasted an unbeaten 31 off just 10 deliveries. Saifuddin's late assault included 28 runs off the final over from Evans, featuring four consecutive sixes.

Ngarava and Evans claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe, although Evans endured a difficult outing, conceding 65 runs from his four overs, the most expensive bowling figures by a Zimbabwe bowler in T20 International history.

Zimbabwe crumbled under the pressure of tall chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals, trying to play big shots on almost every delivery.

Mahedi Hasan struck in his consecutive two overs, dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers before Nahid Rana took the wicket Brian Bennett as Zimbabwe found themselves in wanting with 21-3 in three overs.

Captain Sikandar Raza counterattacked but his dazzling 12 ball-28 came to an end when Rishad had him stumped.

Sikandar Raza's dismissal put Bangladesh in control of the game as Rishad ripped through their middle order.

Ryan Burl offered some resistance before Rishad virtually killed the game by dismissing him when his score was 29. Bard Evans made 14 ball-25 then only to reduce the margin.

