Mohammad Nawaz sanctioned by ICC for anti-doping rule violation

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after admitting to an anti-doping rule violation following a positive test during the T20 World Cup 2026.

According to the ICC, the 32-year-old tested positive for Carboxy-THC in a doping test conducted after Pakistan's match against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7.

The governing body said Nawaz accepted the charge and demonstrated that the prohibited substance had been consumed outside competition and was unrelated to enhancing sporting performance.

The ICC initially imposed a three-month period of ineligibility, which was backdated to May 1, the date Nawaz voluntarily began a provisional suspension.

The sanction was subsequently reduced after the all-rounder agreed to participate in a substance abuse rehabilitation programme. As a result, the ICC confirmed that his provisional suspension, which has already been served for around two and a half months, has been lifted.

The ICC said Nawaz will not be required to serve any additional suspension provided he successfully completes the rehabilitation programme to the satisfaction of the governing body.

However, in accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz's performance in Pakistan's match against the Netherlands, along with all matches played before the start of his provisional suspension on May 1, has been disqualified.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had forwarded Nawaz's medical records to the ICC after reports emerged that he had returned a positive doping test during the T20 World Cup.