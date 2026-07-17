Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pele's World Cup jersey fetches $4.9 million at US auction

Pele's World Cup jersey fetches $4.9 million at US auction
Updated on

Summary A jersey worn by soccer giant Pele in the first World Cup final ever won by Brazil sold for $4.9 million at a US auction on Thursday.

NEW YORK (AFP) – A jersey worn by soccer giant Pele in the first World Cup final ever won by Brazil sold for $4.9 million at a US auction on Thursday.

The Brazilian attacker nicknamed "The King" was 17 when he scored two goals in his country's 5-2 victory over host country Sweden in 1958.

The blue shirt became the second most expensive jersey sold at auction after an anonymous buyer beat out four other bidders at Sotheby's in New York.

The record of $9.3 million is for a jersey worn by Argentinian star Maradona during a legendary quarter-final clash with England in the 1986 Mexico World Cup.

Argentina won the match 2-1 thanks to two Maradona goals, including his infamous "Hand of God" finish in which he illegally punched the ball into the net.
 

Browse Topics
Sports

Related News

Suber the shock leader of British Open as McIlroy faces cut battle
Merlier claims hat-trick of Tour de France stage wins
Root's 99 not out sees England to ODI series-levelling win over India
Buoyant Zimbabwe eye series win against depleted Bangladesh
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes