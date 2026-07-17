Buoyant Zimbabwe eye series win against depleted Bangladesh

HARARE (Web Desk) - Bangladesh looked down and out of ideas in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. They were chasing 171 and never looked likely to get them, with four-fors from Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani sealing a 32-run win for the hosts. Now, Zimbabwe will have a chance to complete another series win on Friday, having already beaten Bangladesh in a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series before.

Crucially for Bangladesh, this series takes place at a time when they are fielding a depleted side. They have now lost their last five T20Is, but with the next World Cup only in 2028, BCB has given NOCs to Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Hasan Mahmud to play in the Lanka Premier League. They did recall Taskin Ahmed - originally part of the LPL himself - to cover for the injured Mustafizur Rahman, and he gave away just 22 runs in an economical four-over spell.

On the other hand, a second-choice Bangladesh batting line-up needs to reckon with their high dot-ball percentage: Ngarava and Muzarabani bowled 29 among them, tying Bangladesh down in the chase with their use of bounce on a slow pitch. Bangladesh were reduced to 36 for 3 within their first four overs, and will need a bigger start from the top order in this match.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Richard Ngarava has lived through a dream fortnight. He first made his Test and ODI captaincy debuts against Bangladesh, picking up five wickets with the red ball in hand, then claiming a brace of three-fors in the ODI series, at a bowling average of 14.33. He then rested from the third ODI, having already sealed the series 2-0. He slotted back into this T20I series - under Sikandar Raza's captaincy - with a pacey spell and 4 for 26 to his name.

Bangladesh middle-order batter Yasir Ali looked to be out of Bangladesh's plans - he had not played for them in 33 months - when he received a callback for this series. Walking in to bat in the final over of the powerplay, he was the only Bangladesh batter who put up a fight in their chase. He made 54 off 38, scoring against both medium pace and spin. He was out in the 18th over, putting an end to Bangladesh's hopes, but his innings has earned him a longer chance in the middle order before Litton and Mehidy return to the side.

Ben Curran went to the 2026 T20 World Cup as an injury replacement, but is yet to make his debut for Zimbabwe in the format. The incumbent openers are Brian Bennett - who continued his prolific T20 form with a 30-ball 44 - and Tadiwanashe Marumani. If Zimbabwe are to make any changes, it will likely be a Curran debut at some point in this series.

Bangladesh went in with two spinners on a pitch that kept low and slow. Though their fast bowlers performed well, they might be tempted to bring in Rishad Hossain to give themselves an extra legspin option and more depth in their batting.

Zimbabwe (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh (probable): Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin/Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.

