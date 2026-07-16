Messi rejects FIFA bias claims, says Argentina's success comes from hard work

ATLANTA (Web Desk) - Argentina captain and football star Lionel Messi has broken his silence over allegations of FIFA favouritism and match-fixing claims benefiting Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the team's achievements are the result of hard work and performance rather than outside support.

Speaking to media after Argentina defeated England in the semi-final to reach the World Cup final, Messi was asked about accusations that FIFA had shown bias in Argentina's favour.

Responding to the claims, Messi said Argentina had been among the world's best teams for the past four years, regardless of whether people accepted it or not.

"We have achieved what we have through continuous hard work and strong performances. Nothing has been given to us, and nobody gives us anything for free," Messi said.

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The Argentine captain dedicated the semi-final victory over England to legendary footballer Diego Maradona, saying Maradona would have been proud of the team's achievement.

"Diego would be very happy today. This day is special for him as well, and this victory is our gift to him," Messi said.

Recalling Argentina's historic 1986 World Cup campaign, Messi said Maradona delivered a legendary performance against England that helped Argentina secure an unforgettable victory, adding that the current team's success carries the same spirit and passion.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the semi-final to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain.