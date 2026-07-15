India ease to six-wicket win over England in first ODI

BIRMINGHAM (Reuters) – India bounced back strongly from a 4-0 Twenty20 series whitewash to beat England by six wickets in the first one-day international at Edgbaston on ‌Tuesday.

Captain Shubman Gill top scored with 80, before retiring hurt with his side needing 110 runs from 24.2 overs, and Axar Patel hit 57 as they reached their target of 259 comfortably on a balmy evening.

Washington Sundar (52) wrapped up the match with a flourish, hitting a six that also brought up the 100 partnership with Patel, for a final score of 262-4 off 45.2 overs.

Patel had earlier taken four wickets in a man-of-the-match performance by the left-arm spinner.

"The way the T20 series went, I think ⁠this is the perfect start for us," he said.

Top-order batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had both gone cheaply, the first caught by England captain Harry Brook for 11 and the latter dismissed lbw for five to Jofra Archer, but rising hopes of a home victory were soon dispelled as the runs piled up.

Gill said he had suffered cramp but was already feeling better: "I wanted to finish the job for the team but I had to come out. Very glad with the result," he added.

ROOT DIGS ENGLAND OUT OF A HOLE

England had started ​the day by winning the toss and opting to bat but lost both openers and Brook in the space of six ​balls to slump to 64-3 after a 61-run opening stand.

Jacob Bethell was first out, caught by a diving Washington Sundar off Gurnoor Brar, and ‌fellow-opener ⁠Ben Duckett (43) followed two balls later when he was caught by Jasprit Bumrah on the boundary.

Brook was caught for one by Rohit at slip off Bumrah's first delivery of his second spell, with Jos Buttler coming to the crease in his 200th ODI.

Buttler went for five, caught by Brar off Prasidh Krishna, and England were reeling after Sam Curran was out for a duck at 80-5.

The ​collapse continued when Will Jacks ​was caught one-handed by a ⁠diving KL Rahul but Liam Dawson and Joe Root, dropped on seven by Shivam Dube, dug the home side out of a hole with a 121-run partnership.

Dawson departed for 68 off 83 balls, his highest score in international cricket, while Root battled on to 76 not out.

Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue, making ⁠his ODI debut, was bowled middle stump by Patel with 13 balls remaining to close out England's innings.

"I think we lost five for 20 in that middle period, which is always going to put us on the back foot," said Brook. "We would have definitely liked ⁠to have played slightly better in that period of the game."

The match was England's first since Brendon McCullum was sacked as head coach of the test team, with the series useful preparation for next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Two more ODIs follow, in Cardiff on Thursday and at Lord's on Sunday.