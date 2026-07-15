Senegal face scrutiny after team's World Cup doctor revealed to be gynaecologist

(Web Desk) – There arose a tricky situation for Senegal when it emerged that the team’s doctor for FIFA World Cup competition is a practising gynaecologist, sparking criticism over the football federation's medical staffing decisions.

The revelation has prompted debate among fans, former players and sports medicine experts, with critics questioning why a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology was selected to oversee the medical needs of an elite men's football squad instead of a physician with expertise in sports medicine or orthopaedics.

The controversy has overshadowed Senegal's World Cup campaign, with opponents accusing the country's football authorities of poor planning and inadequate support for the national team.

Officials have defended the appointment, noting that the doctor is a qualified medical practitioner and has experience working with athletes. They also stressed that he is supported by a broader medical team responsible for players' fitness, rehabilitation and injury management.

The issue has nevertheless triggered widespread discussion on the importance of specialised sports medicine at the highest level of international football, where injury prevention, recovery and performance optimisation play a crucial role.

The Senegalese Football Federation has yet to indicate whether it will review its medical appointments following the criticism.