Vinicius Junior sparkles as Brazil beat Scots to reach World Cup last 32

MIAMI (AFP) – Vinicius Junior made it four goals in three games at the World Cup as Brazil cruised to a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, sealing progress to the last 32 as Group C winners and leaving their opponents in danger of another first-round exit.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius took advantage of a defensive howler to give Brazil an early lead in Miami and headed in another in first-half stoppage time.

Scotland were never really in it and Matheus Cunha got a third on the hour mark for the record five-time World Cup winners, who brought on Neymar towards the end for his first international appearance in over two-and-a-half years.

There are doubts as to whether Carlo Ancelotti's side are genuine contenders to win this tournament but boosted by finishing top of the group they head to Texas for a last-32 tie in Houston on June 29.

That will be against the runners-up in Group F, which will be either the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden.

After scoring in both the opening 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 3-0 win over Haiti, Vinicius is the first Brazilian to find the net in every group game at a World Cup since Ronaldo and Rivaldo both did it in 2002.

With four goals, he is one behind Lionel Messi and level with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the golden boot race.

Scotland, meanwhile, are at real risk of yet another group-stage elimination, as has been their fate at every previous major tournament in which they have participated -- that includes eight World Cups before this year.

Morocco took second in Group C, with seven points but behind Brazil on goal difference, after coming from behind twice to beat Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta.

Scotland come third with three points and a goal difference of minus three. They must wait to see if that is enough to finish as one of the eight best third-placed sides who advance to the last 32.

Steve Clarke's team could not recover from conceding inside two minutes in their last outing against Morocco in Boston, and they only had themselves to blame as they once again fell behind early.

It was a very soft goal to concede and a nightmare for Scott McKenna, who had been brought into the defence in place of Grant Hanley.

McKenna was too casual in possession in his own box in the seventh minute and was closed down by Rayan.

Starting in place of the injured Raphinha, the young Bournemouth forward gave it to Vinicius and he rounded Angus Gunn to score.

NEYMAR MAKES COMEBACK

Scotland were very lucky not to concede again in similar circumstances midway through the first half as Jack Hendry was closed down by Vinicius who went on to slot in.

This time, however, the goal was overturned following a VAR check by the Mexican referee, who could see that Vinicius had clipped the leg of Hendry on his way through.

But it was only a matter of time before Brazil scored again, and Vinicius headed in with the game in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Once more Scotland were punished for slack play at the back with an Andy Robertson pass being intercepted inside his own area before Bruno Guimaraes crossed for the goal.

Scotland looked at risk of completely collapsing as Gunn had to save from Rayan just before the half-time whistle, and the goalkeeper then denied Vinicius his hat-trick soon after the restart.

Instead it was Manchester United's Cunha who got the third -- his third of the tournament -- from a Guimaraes lay-off, and Brazil could have won by more.

A consolation goal for Scotland might have been significant in their quest to reach the next round, but Alisson twice denied Scott McTominay.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time top goal-scorer, came on for Cunha in the 76th minute to huge cheers, making his comeback after being absent from the Selecao since October 2023.

This was Brazil's fourth win in five World Cup meetings with Scotland, the exception being a goalless draw in 1974.

