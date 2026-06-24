Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Top seed Paolini suffers early defeat at Eastbourne

Top seed Paolini suffers early defeat at Eastbourne
Updated on

Summary Top seed Jasmine Paolini suffered a blow to her Wimbledon preparations as she was knocked out by German veteran Tatjana Maria in the Eastbourne Championships first round.

EASTBOURNE (Reuters) - Top seed Jasmine Paolini suffered a blow to her Wimbledon preparations as she was knocked out by German veteran Tatjana Maria in the Eastbourne Championships first round on Tuesday.

In the ATP event her fellow Italian and French Open semi-finalist Matteo Arnaldi was also bundled out by British qualifier Giles Hussey.

Paolini, runner-up at Wimbledon in 2024, found Maria's unique slice game too much on the grass as she went down 6-4 6-3. There was no such problem for second seed Madison Keys as she beat Australia's Talia Gibson 6-4 6-4.

Arnaldi, who was forced to withdraw at Roland Garros ahead of his last-four clash with Flavio Cobolli because of a stomach illness, went down 6-4 6-2.

Hussey, 29, will face lucky loser from qualifying Quentin Halys in the second round.

Halys earned a spot in the draw after the withdrawal of second seed Joao Fonseca with a shoulder injury.
 

Browse Topics
Sports

Related News

Banned Vondrousova insists she has 'never doped'
'I'm back': Record-breaker Ronaldo fires Portugal to 5-0 win over Uzbekistan
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan by 113 runs
Portugal's Ronaldo first man to score at six World Cups
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway