Zimbabwe women team to tour Pakistan this month for ODI, T20 series

(Web Desk) – The Zimbabwe women’s cricket team is set to tour Pakistan, arriving in Karachi at the end of April.

The series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe women is scheduled to begin in the first week of May, with all matches taking place in Karachi.

Sources said the exact dates are being finalised and an official announcement is expected soon.

The series will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 matches. All three ODIs will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship, marking Zimbabwe’s first participation in the tournament.

In the ICC Women’s Championship standings, Pakistan is currently ranked 8th, while Zimbabwe sits at 11th. The championship serves as a pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2029.

