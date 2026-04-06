Aminul determined to continue as BCB president

DHAKA (Web Desk) - BCB president Aminul Islam is determined to stay on in his position despite the turmoil in the board as well as the update that the committee investigating allegations of malpractice and abuse of power in the board elections in October last year has submitted its report to the Bangladesh government.

The BCB is under increasing pressure from the country's sports ministry, which has questiond the validity of the last board election, Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and allegations of political interference and favouritism within the BCB. Four directors of the board have also resigned in the last two days, taking the total number from January this year up to six.

"I will sit in my chair, what else can I do? I will be the last person to go," Aminul told Jamuna TV on Saturday. "I have a very good, dedicated and honest team [in the BCB]. I want to serve Bangladesh cricket with this team.

"Nobody is indispensable. I was the only [Bangladeshi] to work in the ICC. I am not saying I am something huge, but I am sitting here because of my experience. I left everything to be here to support my country. If this is no longer mine, I will look at another path. But I want to support my country."

Aminul said that he didn't meet the members of the investigation committee because their schedules had clashed, and had sent a written reply. He claimed that his only involvement in the elections was to write letters to the divisions and districts to send names of councillors for the election since most of them hadn't sent the names through the ad-hoc committees.

"I didn't face the committee. I was busy in two separate meetings, so the dates clashed with their schedule for me. I gave them my reply in writing," he said. "I wasn't involved with anything [in the board elections]. I was involved in one area, which is now under investigation. I will not go into the details but I can just say that the ad-hoc committee runs the district sports organisation, according to our constitution. It is clearly stated that the names [of councillors] should come from within the ad-hoc committee.

"When only three names came from within those ad-hoc committees, we were forced to write to them again. We said that please send the names from within your ad-hoc committee. This is the only thing I was involved in."

Aminul became BCB president in May 2025 when he replaced Faruque Ahmed as the government-endorsed director in the BCB board of directors. Despite calling it a "quick T20 innings" at the time, he participated in the elections in October, where he was elected formally as the board president. Tamim Iqbal, the former Bangladesh captain, withdrew from the race after he alleged Aminul of malpractice and abuse of power in the election process.

