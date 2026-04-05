UAE recalls players from PSL 11 for domestic tournament

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The players from United Arab Emirates featuring in the Pakistan Super League season 11 have been recalled by their national board, sources confirmed on Sunday.

According to reports, two UAE players representing Karachi Kings — Khuzaima Tanveer and Muhammad Waseem — have departed for home following instructions from the Emirates Cricket Board.

Sources said the players have been directed to participate in the UAE’s domestic D50 tournament.

However, they may be allowed to rejoin the Karachi Kings squad after featuring in two matches of the competition.

Karachi Kings are scheduled to play their next fixture against Peshawar Zalmi on April 9 in Karachi.

Earlier, a composed half-century from Steven Smith powered Multan Sultans to a convincing six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League Season 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 167, the Sultans made light work of the total, reaching the finish line with 15 balls remaining and four wickets in hand.

Their innings was built on an explosive start, as Sahibzada Farhan and Smith combined for a rapid 71-run opening stand in just five overs.

Farhan set the tone with 32 off 14 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

The Sultans soon lost Josh Philippe as well, who contributed 18, falling to Saud Shakeel.

With the score at 96/2, Shan Masood joined Smith, and the pair added a steady 40 runs to bring the target within reach.

Smith, who top-scored with a fluent 53 off 35 deliveries, was eventually dismissed by Hasan Nawaz in the 14th over.