Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz attends PSL 11 opening ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz arrived at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday to attend the opening of the eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Chief Minister was introduced to players from both teams, accompanied by PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. She also met with local and international players and officials, praising their performance and commitment to cricket, and described the participation of foreign players as a positive message for Pakistan.

During the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz met former cricket star Wasim Akram, expressing delight at seeing him. Wasim Akram entered the ground carrying the PSL trophy, and group photographs were taken with players and officials.

The inaugural match of PSL 11 featured defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing the newly added Hyderabad Kings, marking the official start of the tournament.