PSL 11 kicks off Lahore Qalandars batting first against debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has officially commenced in Lahore, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars winning the toss and electing to bat first against debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium.

The much-anticipated opener marks the beginning of a restructured tournament, with PSL 11 expanding to eight teams this season. Hyderabad Kingsmen are featuring in the league for the first time, adding a new dynamic to the competition, while Lahore Qalandars step onto the field aiming to defend their title.

Despite the excitement surrounding the tournament, the atmosphere at the stadium remains unusually subdued, as matches are being played behind closed doors. The decision to bar spectators comes amid ongoing regional tensions and concerns over an energy crisis, with authorities opting to limit large-scale gatherings and reduce electricity consumption. Fans across Pakistan and abroad are instead tuning in via television broadcasts and live streaming platforms to follow the action.

Originally planned as a 44-match tournament spread across six cities, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revised the schedule in light of prevailing conditions. The competition will now still feature 44 matches but will be confined to two venues, Lahore and Karachi, with each city hosting 22 fixtures.

The opening clash brings together two contrasting sides. Lahore Qalandars enter the contest in formidable form, having secured four consecutive victories leading into the fixture, including a convincing six-wicket triumph over Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final. Their squad boasts a powerful pace attack led by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, supported by Haris Rauf and Mustafizur Rahman, alongside a solid batting line-up featuring Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique and Sikandar Raza.

The Gold Standard.



​With 3 HBL PSL titles already in his name, Shaheen Afridi isn’t just playing, he’s building a legacy. Qalandar fans, are we ready to make it a fourth?



​#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/NI3YBIoMGe — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen, meanwhile, begin their PSL journey with a blend of international experience and emerging talent. Led by Marnus Labuschagne, the side includes notable names such as Kusal Perera, Saim Ayub and Riley Meredith. As this marks their first appearance in the league, the Kingsmen are stepping into uncharted territory with no prior head-to-head record against the Qalandars.

The expanded format of PSL 11 has also heightened the tournament’s competitive edge, with global stars like Babar Azam and Steve Smith participating across teams, enhancing the league’s international appeal. The broadcast presentation has drawn praise for its upgraded visuals and on-screen graphics, adding to the viewing experience for audiences following from home.

Historically, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United remain the most successful franchises in PSL history, each having secured three titles. Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have each lifted the trophy once.