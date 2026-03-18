Who will sing PSL 11 official anthem?

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that celebrated singer Atif Aslam will perform the official anthem for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Titled “Bat Pe Khelenge”, the anthem is expected to capture the spirit, passion, and electrifying atmosphere that surrounds Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament. The phrase itself reflects a bold and confident cricketing attitude, resonating strongly with fans across the country.

Star lineup

In addition to Atif Aslam, the anthem will feature contributions from prominent artists including the Sabri Sisters, Aima Baig, and Daniya Kanwal. The inclusion of multiple voices suggests a dynamic composition blending contemporary pop with traditional influences.

The PCB has increasingly leaned on collaborations in recent editions to broaden the anthem’s appeal, bringing together diverse musical styles to reflect the league’s growing cultural footprint.

Fan expectations

Atif Aslam’s return to the PSL anthem stage has already generated significant excitement among fans. Having previously delivered widely acclaimed performances for the league, he remains one of the most recognisable and beloved voices in Pakistan’s music industry.

His past PSL anthems have consistently garnered millions of views and strong audience engagement, setting high expectations for “Bat Pe Khelenge”. Fans are anticipating an energetic track that can match the intensity of the tournament while becoming an instant crowd favourite.

Sources indicate that the anthem is likely to be released in the coming days.