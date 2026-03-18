ODI rankings: Salman Ali Agha enters top 10, Abrar Ahmed slips

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest ODI rankings, with Pakistan’s all-rounder Salman Ali Agha making a strong move into the top ten, while Abrar Ahmed has slipped out of the elite bracket following a decline in his position.

In the batting rankings, Babar Azam remains sixth. Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha has climbed nine places to secure the ninth spot.

Among other Pakistani batters, Mohammad Rizwan has dropped two places to 26th, while Fakhar Zaman has fallen four spots to 31st.

In the bowling rankings, Abrar Ahmed has slipped four places to 13th. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have each moved up one place to 17th and 19th respectively.

In the all-rounders’ category, Salman Ali Agha has also improved by three places to reach 10th position.

In the T20I rankings, Sahibzada Farhan holds the third position, while Babar Azam is ranked 36th and Salman Ali Agha 39th.

Abrar Ahmed, however, retains a strong third position in the T20I bowlers’ rankings.