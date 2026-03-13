Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

West Indies Women name unchanged squad for Australia T20Is

Summary West Indies will be facing Australia for the first time in an international match since October 2023

JAMAICA (Web Desk) - West Indies have named an unchanged squad for the upcoming home T20I series against Australia following the 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka.

The squad, led by Hayley Matthews, will take on the No. 1-ranked Australia side at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground in Kingstown for all three games. The squad is a mix of experienced players such as Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle and Deandra Dottin with teenage prospects Eboni Brathwaite and Jahzara Claxton. The series forms a key part of the teams' preparation for the T20 World Cup in June this year in the UK.

"We're really excited about the opportunity to play the number one ranked ODI and T20 team in the world," head coach Shane Deitz said. "It's just before the World Cup, so it's a great opportunity to see where we are in our preparation. Playing against the best team in the world, we can see where our deficiencies are and where things are working well as we look forward to the tournament in June in England.

"It's going to be a very tough series, but the players are up for the challenge. We haven't played them in a competitive match since October 2023, so it'll be good to see the progression of the team since that last meeting, namely in how much we've improved in certain areas and where we still need to improve moving forward. Our players are ready to show their skills and demonstrate the talent in this West Indies group. It's going to be a fantastic tour and entertaining for everyone."

The first T20I is scheduled for March 19 followed by the next two on March 21 and 23. The teams will also play a three-match ODI series following the T20Is at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis. The tour was also supposed to include a Test match but it was dropped with the hosts wanting to prioritise white-ball cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup.

West Indies women T20I squad:

Hayley Matthews (captain), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha, Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor
 

