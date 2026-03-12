Multan edge Lahore Blues by 3 runs in thrilling national T20 Cup clash

Summary Multan beat Lahore Blues by 3 runs in the National T20 Cup match in Peshawar after posting 200/6. Lahore Blues managed 197/6 despite Umar Siddiq’s 91-run knock

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Multan defeated Lahore Blues by 3 runs in the tenth match of the National T20 Cup played at Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

After winning the toss, Multan opted to bat first and posted 200 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Shehzad led the scoring with 54 runs, while Arafat Minhas contributed 35 runs.

Aamir Yamin provided a quick boost with 24 runs off just 6 balls, helping his side reach a competitive total.

For Lahore Blues, Mohammad Rizwan claimed 3 wickets, while Mohammad Salman, Shahid Aziz and Nisar Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Chasing the 201-run target, Lahore Blues managed 197 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs, falling just short of victory.

Umar Siddiq played an impressive innings of 91 runs, while Ali Razaq added 45 runs, but their efforts were not enough to take the team over the line.

For Multan, Arafat Minhas and Sirajuddin took 2 wickets each, while Aamir Yamin and Moeez Saeed grabbed one wicket apiece to secure a narrow win for their side.