Bangladesh crush Pakistan by 8 wickets in first ODI

Summary Sahibzada Farhan and Muaz Sadaqat added 41 runs for the first wicket. However, after the dismissals of Farhan and Mohammad Rizwan, the batting lineup collapsed and nine wickets fell for 82 runs.

DHAKA (Dunya News) – Bangladesh comfortably defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in the opening match of the three-match ODI series.

Chasing a modest target of 115 runs, Bangladesh reached it in the 15th over, losing only one wicket. Tamzid Hasan scored 67 runs and Najm Hossain contributed 27 runs, playing key roles in the chase.

Earlier, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan, batting first, was bowled out for 114 runs in 30.4 overs.

For Pakistan, the opening pair Sahibzada Farhan and Muaz Sadaqat added 41 runs for the first wicket. However, after Farhan and Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed, the batting lineup collapsed, with 9 wickets falling for 82 runs. A late partnership between Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf helped Pakistan reach 115 runs.

Top scorers for Pakistan were: Sahibzada Farhan 27, Muaz Sadaqat 18, Shamil Hussain 4, Mohammad Rizwan 10, Salman Ali Agha 5, Faheem Ashraf 37, while Abdul Samad and Mohammad Wasim Jr returned for 0. Hussain Talat and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi added 4 runs each.

For Bangladesh, Rana Nahid took 5 wickets, Mehidy Hasan 3, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up one wicket each.

The second and third matches of the series will be played on March 13 and 15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain