Santner, Latham to share captaincy duties in T20I series against South Africa

Summary Jayden Lennox and Katene Clarke earn maiden T20I call-ups for upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

NAPIER (Web Desk) - Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand in the first three games of the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa at home before handing over leadership duties to Test captain Tom Latham for the last two games.

Santner and a number of other players, who were recently in action in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, were given breaks at different points in the series to keep them fresh for future tours, including one to Bangladesh in April-May during the IPL-PSL windows followed by winter visits to England and West Indies.

Latham is set to play his first T20I in nearly three years after impressing for Canterbury in the 20-over Super Smash and 50-over Ford Trophy.

Offspin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who was sidelined from the T20 World Cup with a calf injury, is still on the road to recovery. Fast bowlers Adam Milne (ankle), Blair Tickner (ankle) and Will O'Rourke (back) were also not considered for selection because of injuries.

"We've certainly had to be pragmatic in selecting this squad," selector Gavin Larsen said in an NZC statement. "We're lucky to have strong depth across the different skill-sets which has afforded us the opportunity to rest a few players and introduce some others.

"That provides an excellent opportunity for many to stake their claim for regular inclusion in the T20 team moving forward as we begin a new World Cup cycle."

Devon Conway is likely to keep wicket for the first three games before Central Stags' Dane Cleaver, Kane Williamson's cousin, will take over from him for the last two games. Cleaver had missed the Ford Trophy final last month with back spasms, but has since returned to action in the four-day Plunket Shield. In his most recent game for CD in Napier, he scored 109 and kept wicket in an innings win for his team.

Cleaver's domestic team-mate, Jayden Lennox, is set to make his T20I debut after sparkling in his maiden ODI series in India in January. Lennox, 31, cramped India's right-hand batters with his inward angle and denied them step-hits, helping New Zealand to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in India. Lennox will slot in as New Zealand's frontline left-arm spinner for the last two T20Is after Santner leaves the side.

Offspin-bowling allrounder Cole McConchie, who was an unexpected strike bowler for New Zealand after left-hand batters in the T20 World Cup, and legspinner Ish Sodhi were picked for all five T20Is.

Northern Brave opening batter Katene Clarke has earned his maiden call-up to the Black Caps side. Katene, 26, is the younger brother of Tamati Clarke, who was part of the New Zealand squad in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. Katene has been rewarded for his bumper form in the Super Smash. He topped the run charts in the domestic 20-over competition, with 431 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of just over 170 in Brave's run to the title.

During the tournament, Katene became the fifth player to score multiple centuries for a Super Smash team, joining Will Young (Central Stags), Brendon McCullum (Volts), Conway (Wellington Firebirds) and Glenn Phillips (Auckland Aces).

Bevon Jacobs has an opportunity to showcase his explosive power against his country of birth after reeling off a record five fifties in a row in the Super Smash. The Wellington pair of Tim Robinson and Nick Kelly, who is in line for an ODI debut, might feature in the top order.

Jimmy Neesham and Josh Clarkson are the seam-bowling allrounders in the side while fast bowler Nathan Smith returned to the Black Caps side after recovering from injury. Smith, who is is uncapped in T20Is, can also contribute with the bat.

Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears, who were among the spare bowlers during the T20 World Cup, could get a run in this home series.

New Zealand will begin their five-match T20I series against South Africa on March 15 in Mount Maunganui. This series will be played as double-header game day alongside the New Zealand-South Africa women's series.

"The show goes on as they say and it promises to be a big series against South Africa who are always strong and will be smarting from the loss in the World Cup semi-final," Larsen said.

"It's a great opportunity for Kiwi fans to see many of our guys back on the park so quickly after the World Cup and I know those in the squad are looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd again."

New Zealand T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (capt) (1-3), Katene Clarke (4-5), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk) (4-5), Devon Conway (wk) (1-3), Lockie Ferguson (2-3), Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (capt) (4-5), Jayden Lennox (4-5), Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi

