Steelers, Panthers, Jaguars secure division titles. Broncos clinch AFC's No. 1 seed

“It’s pretty emotional,” said Rodgers, who is heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers sent Lamar Jackson and the Ravens home for the playoffs. The Panthers are NFC South champions for the first time in 10 years. The Broncos are the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Rodgers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds left and Pittsburgh secured the AFC North title with a 26-24 victory when Baltimore’s Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal wide right as time expired on Sunday night in the final game of the NFL’s regular season.

“It’s pretty emotional,” said Rodgers, who is heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season. “I’m thankful for these guys. ... It’s been an absolute blessing to be here.”

Carolina clinched its division title when the Falcons beat the Saints 19-17 on Sunday to eliminate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Denver secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 19-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed on Saturday night, defeating San Francisco 13-3.

