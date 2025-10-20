Ashab Irfan clinches maiden PSA Copper title in Canada
Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashab Irfan won his first PSA Copper title at the 2025 Richardson Wealth Men’s Open in Canada, defeating England’s Sam Todd 3–0 in the final; Noor Zaman reached quarterfinals.
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan’s rising squash star Muhammad Ashab Irfan claimed his first-ever PSA Copper-level title by winning the Richardson Wealth Men’s Open 2025 in Canada, held from October 15–19, according to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Monday.
In a commanding final performance, the fourth-seeded Ashab Irfan overpowered England’s Sam Todd 3–0 with scores of 11-9, 11-1, 11-5 in a 43-minute encounter to take home the winner’s share of the $31,250 prize purse. The Pakistani displayed remarkable control, combining pace, precision, and tactical dominance to secure a straight-sets victory and lift his maiden PSA Copper Event trophy.
Pakistan’s Noor Zaman also featured in the prestigious tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals after a series of impressive wins.
The PSF has congratulated Ashab on his outstanding performance.