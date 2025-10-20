Rybakina storms back from a set down to win Ningbo Open

Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to capture the 10th title of her career with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Ningbo Open final in China.

NINGBO (China) (AFP) – Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to capture the 10th title of her career with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Ningbo Open final in China on Sunday.

Rybakina fired 39 winners, including 11 aces, and won 88 percent of her first-serve points against Russia's Alexandrova to clinch her second trophy of the season.

The world number nine from Kazakhstan strengthened her chances of securing a WTA Finals qualification spot.

But she will need to reach the semi-finals at next week's Pan-Pacific Open in Tokyo to move past Russia's Mirra Andreeva in the race for a place in Riyadh next month.

"I would like to congratulate Ekaterina for the great week and the great season so far and wish her good luck in the next season," said Rybakina after accepting the trophy.

"Thank you so much to my team who are always pushing me to be better, especially at the end of the season, it's not easy.

"But without you I will not be here. Hopefully we can push a little more next week."

Rybakina responded to dropping the opening set by winning nine games in a row, as she levelled the match and surged to a 3-0 advantage in the decider.

She was nearly unplayable in the second and third sets and sealed the victory in just under two hours.

"I want to congratulate Elena on the amazing week and the amazing game that she played today," said Alexandrova, who at the age of 30 was making her top-10 debut this week.

"I wish her luck until the end of the season and for the next year.”

