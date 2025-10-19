Ronny Deila out as coach of Atlanta United after 5-win season

Ronny Deila out as coach of Atlanta United after 5-win season

(Reuters) - Atlanta United dismissed head coach Ronny Deila on Sunday after one season.

The club was 5-16-13 in MLS play (6-18-13 in all competitions) and posted just one win in its past 18 matches. With 28 points, Atlanta United finished in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

There were high expectations for the season after the club hired an MLS Cup-winning coach in Deila, paid a reported $22 million transfer fee for forward Emmanuel Latte Lath from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC and re-signed Miguel Almiron from English Premier League side Newcastle United.

But the season didn't play out as planned.

"It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United's best interest to move the team in a different direction," club CEO and president Garth Lagerwey said.

"Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product, and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible.

"We want to thank Ronny for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Atlanta United hired Deila in December 2024. He won the MLS Cup in 2021 with New York City FC. The 50-year-old Norwegian previously coached in the United Arab Emirates and Belgium.

An expansion team in 2017, Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018 under the leadership of Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who departed after the season.