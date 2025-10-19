Man Utd's Maguire heads late winner in 2-1 defeat of struggling Liverpool

LIVERPOOL (Reuters) - Manchester United's Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2–1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, ending their nine-year drought without a win at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase.

Liverpool, who have lost four consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since November 2014, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time since manager Ruben Amorim was appointed last November, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United's Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kickoff when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

Irate Liverpool fans thought play should have been stopped before the goal with Alexis Mac Allister down clutching his head after a collision with teammate Virgil Van Dijk.

SQUANDERED CHANCES

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa's cross.

But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to outjump Ibrahima Konate and power home a header.

"It means everything," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"They've had the better of us over the last few years and it's not been good for our club and we've have not given our fans enough days like today. It's been a long time coming, coming to this ground and picking up three points.

"I've been here seven years now and to come to this ground every time and not get three points has been tough. So it's for the fans, I hope they have a great night tonight.

There were shouts for a Liverpool penalty early on when Casemiro's cross struck Diallo's arm. But the VAR video referee determined Diallo's arm was in a natural and justifiable position.

Liverpool had 19 shots to United's 12 including several jaw-dropping near misses.