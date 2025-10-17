Government orders inquiry into Athletics Federation's lifetime ban on coach Salman Butt

The Pakistani government has ordered an inquiry into the Athletics Federation’s controversial lifetime ban on coach Salman Butt, forming a high-level committee for transparent investigation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has ordered an inquiry into the controversial and widely criticized decision by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to impose a lifetime ban on renowned coach Salman Butt.

Salman Butt is the coach who played a key role in helping Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem achieve international success. The ban on him sparked strong reactions from sports circles and the public across the country, prompting the government to form a high-level committee to ensure a transparent inquiry into the matter.

According to media reports, the committee will thoroughly review the reasons and procedures behind the Athletics Federation’s decision and will soon submit its report to the Prime Minister.

Sports experts have welcomed the government’s move, calling it a step in the right direction and expressing hope that a fair and just outcome will emerge.