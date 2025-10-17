Sinner unsure of participation in Davis Cup final eight

Jannik Sinner said Thursday that he was unsure of whether he would take part in the Davis Cup final eight, in which Italy will defend on home soil the title won in both 2023 and 2024.

"I haven't decided yet, I don't know," Italian broadcaster Sky Sport reported Sinner as saying while at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh.

Italian Sinner was forced to retire from the Shanghai Masters in the third round last week due to cramp in his right thigh.

"We'll try to work out why I had cramp, sometimes you just don't know why. Sometimes things can happen but I'm OK, that's the important thing."

Sinner will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the exhibition event in Saudi Arabia where the winner will claim $6 million.

Thanks to Sinner, the world number two of men's tennis, Italy won its first Davis Cup since 1976 two years ago and then retained the trophy in 2024.

The final eight of the 2025 Davis Cup will be held in Bologna over November 18-23.

