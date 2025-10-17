Alonso says Verstappen is capable of grabbing sensational fifth title

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said Max Verstappen was capable of overhauling Oscar Piastri's 63-point advantage to claim a sensational fifth drivers' world title this year.

AUSTIN (AFP) – Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso on Thursday said Max Verstappen was capable of overhauling Oscar Piastri's 63-point advantage to claim a sensational fifth drivers' world title this year.

The Aston Martin driver did not go so far as to forecast the four-time champion would succeed, but stressed that if anyone could do it, it was Verstappen.

"It's difficult to say, or to guess, who can win the championship," said Alonso, speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

"The two McLarens have a little bit of an advantage because of the points and I would say it’s between the two of them.

"But Max is an incredible driver. He is one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.

"He's obviously fighting against a superior car, which is the McLaren, but if it comes to the last race or whatever and they are tight on points, maybe in that moment he becomes the man to follow.

Alonso also pointed at the increased pressure the title contenders will face in the final six races of the season.

Verstappen said he was taking it "race by race" and was "not really thinking about it" when asked about his title challenge.

