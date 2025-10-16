FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' for games after Trump comments

PARIS (AFP) – FIFA said on Wednesday it hoped all 16 host cities will be "ready" to stage games at the 2026 World Cup finals after US President Donald Trump suggested matches could be moved for security reasons.

"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide."

The spokesperson however added that: "Safety and security are obviously the governments' responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety."

Trump said Tuesday that FIFA president Gianni Infantino would support moving World Cup games from US cities if necessary.

In September, Trump raised the possibility of moving matches amid his crackdown on Democratic-run cities.

"If somebody is doing a bad job and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, let's move it to another location. And he would do that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if games could be moved from Boston, one of the host cities.

"Very easily he would do it," Trump added.

The US president suggested that, if necessary, events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could also be moved.

Republican Trump's administration has deployed national guard troops to Democratic-run US cities this year over the objections of local and state leaders, saying they are needed to counter crime and left-wing activism.

Boston is scheduled to host seven games at next year's World Cup. San Francisco and Seattle are both hosting six matches each at the tournament while Los Angeles is hosting eight.

The United States is staging the World Cup jointly with Mexico and Canada, but will be hosting the bulk of the games in the tournament, which has been expanded to include 48 teams.

Eleven of the 16 host cities are in the United States for the June 11 to July 19 tournament.

Trump earlier this year appointed himself as chairman of a White House task force for the World Cup.

