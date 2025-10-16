McIlroy says remember Ryder Cup for win, not US fan abuse

Rory McIlroy on Wednesday said he wanted to "shift the narrative" away from abusive United States Ryder Cup fans and instead focus on his European team's famous victory.

The five-time major winner will compete for the first time since at the DP World India Championship starting Thursday at Delhi Golf Club.

The field includes Ryder Cup teammates Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

Europe, captained by Donald, beat the United States last month at Bethpage Black, where McIlroy in particular was targeted by abusive and rude US fans.

"The unfortunate thing is people aren't remembering that (performance) and they are remembering the week for the wrong reason," the Northern Irishman told reporters ahead of his debut in India.

"I would like to shift the narrative and focus on how good the European team were and how proud I was to be part of that team to win an away Ryder Cup."

Donald on Tuesday said McIlroy "would make a good captain".

The 36-year-old said in response: "I would love to be the European team captain at some point.

"But that will be beyond my playing days, or at least when my playing days are coming to an end and I'm not good enough to make the team or I make way for the new generation to come along.

"Hopefully that's not in 2027."

McIlroy praised Donald's leadership in the two editions of the Ryder Cup that he has captained Europe in. They beat the Americans both times.

"I think what Luke Donald has done the last two Ryder Cups has revolutionised the captaincy within Europe," said McIlroy.

"He has 100 percent respect of the entire team and everyone that's worked for him.

"If I can be nearly as good as a captain as Luke Donald, I'll have done a good job."

